George Kittle Still on PUP List
George Kittle (Achilles) remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list, and his status for the season opener is unclear. Kittle suffered a torn Achilles in the NFC Wild Card victory over the Philadelphia Eagles and is only seven months post-surgery, having undergone the procedure in January. The seven-time Pro Bowler had another strong 2025 season, hauling in 57 of 69 passes for 628 yards and seven touchdowns in just 11 games, averaging more than 12 half-PPR fantasy points per game. With the team beginning its season in Melbourne, Australia, in just over four weeks, Kittle will need to accelerate his recovery to be in the lineup against the division rival Los Angeles Rams. If Kittle is limited early or misses time, tight end Jake Tonges will be the primary replacement and had success in Kittle's absence in 2025.
Source: Nick Wagoner - ESPN
Source: Nick Wagoner - ESPN