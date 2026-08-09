Kaytron Allen Stacking Days in Padded Practices
Kaytron Allen has received regular call-outs from the local beat. Recently described as a bowling ball, the 219-pound Allen has shown an early ability to fight for extra yards, and while Commanders senior writer Zach Selby believes he could end up as the team's short-yardage option, on Saturday it was his underrated burst that stood out as he found a crease during team drills and housed a long touchdown run. While uncommon for sixth-round rookies to make an immediate impact, Allen has routinely found ways to flash, and if he can claim the bulk of the team's goal-line work, he could prove to have surprising fantasy value in year one.
Source: Zach Selby
Source: Zach Selby