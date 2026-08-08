Devin Neal Dealing with Hamstring Injury
Devin Neal (hamstring) was not seen at practice on Saturday. Neal is still recovering from a hamstring injury that he sustained during practice on Thursday. The 23-year-old is hoping to return to the field in time to play in the Saints' preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Neal will need to have a strong preseason to earn an offensive role in the Saints' backfield. The team signed Travis Etienne Jr. to a four-year, $52 million contract in free agency, and recently signed Alvin Kamara to a restructured one-year contract to keep him with the team. Neal will have to see an injury to one of the backs ahead of him on the depth chart to be fantasy relevant in 2026.
Source: LouisianaSports.net - Ross Jackson
Source: LouisianaSports.net - Ross Jackson