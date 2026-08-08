Steelers Offensive Coordinator Not Naming Starting Running Back
Rico Dowdle and Jaylen Warren, according to Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com. Angelichio rides the fence on the running back battle as the two continue to compete for the top spot heading into the Steelers' preseason opener Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers. "They're both going to play," Angelichio said. "They're both going to be part of our success, and they can both carry the load." Warren is a holdover from the previous regime, while Dowdle signed a two-year, $12.15 million contract in free agency to reunite with head coach Mike McCarthy. Both running backs had fantasy success a season ago, but it has yet to be seen if they can coexist in the same offensive ecosystem. On paper, Dowdle profiles as the physical early-down grinder while Warren fills the pass-catching role. However, both backs have shown they can cross over into each other's roles in the past. Dowdle and Warren are both going at a discounted price in drafts currently, and it is worth taking a chance on one of the backs in 2026.
Source: PennLive.com - Nick Farabaugh
Source: PennLive.com - Nick Farabaugh