Pat Bryant Making Highlights In Training Camp, Emerging As Denver's WR3
Pat Bryant had arguably the top highlight in Saturday's controlled scrimmage and continues to have an impressive training camp, according to Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. He made an incredible touchdown catch by holding onto it before hitting the ground, while his toes scraped the back of the end zone. "It's been like that all camp. That's what he can be, man. He's the guy in that room, in my opinion -- he blocks; he catches the ball in traffic, he tracks the ball vertically, he's great in the run game -- he's the complete package," said Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Bryant caught 31 passes for 378 yards and one touchdown across 15 games last season. The 23-year-old is looking to emerge as Denver's No. 3 wideout behind Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton and beat out Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims Jr. for that role. If Bryant can secure the No. 3 WR role in Denver, he becomes worth a late-round flier at his current Yahoo Fantasy ADP of 248.
Source: Nick Kosmider of The Athletic
Source: Nick Kosmider of The Athletic