Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions Agree on Three-Year, $67.5 Million Deal
Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions agreed on Thursday on a three-year, $67.5 million deal that could be worth up to $75.75 million and includes $51.5 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The deal makes Gibbs the league's highest-paid running back after the Atlanta Falcons just signed star RB Bijan Robinson to a three-year extension worth $66.75 million on Tuesday. The 24-year-old former 12th overall pick in 2023 from the University of Alabama is well-deserving of the massive contract, having produced a whopping 3,580 rushing yards and 39 touchdowns on 675 carries for the Lions in his first three years in the NFL. Gibbs has also lit up box scores as a receiver, catching 181 of 228 targets for 1,449 receiving yards and another 10 touchdowns as a pass-catcher. In an offense in Detroit that hasn't changed all that much under head coach Dan Campbell, Gibbs will continue to be the focal point on the ground and through the air, which makes him the most obvious choice as the No. 1 overall fantasy football pick in 2026.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter