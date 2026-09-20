Germie Bernard Flashes Despite Costly Mistake in Week 2 Loss
Sep 20, 2026, 7:22 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard led the team with 35 receiving yards on four receptions in a 20-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Bernard stepped up with veteran Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) sidelined, earning eight targets from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, good for second among Steelers pass-catchers. Unfortunately, things weren't all positive for the rookie, as a costly red-zone drop resulted in an interception with Pittsburgh attempting to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter. Nonetheless, with DK Metcalf off to a slow start, it wouldn't be surprising if Bernard continues to see opportunities, especially if Pittman misses additional time. The 22-year-old will look to build on this performance in a Week 3 clash with the Cincinnati Bengals.--Jorden Hill
Source: ESPN
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Jayden Daniels Ruled Out in Week 2 With Elbow Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 20, 2026, 7:14 PM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) has been ruled out for the rest of the game against the Dallas Cowboys. Daniels injured his left elbow on the last play of the first half. He was carted off the field and quickly ruled out for the third quarter. Before the injury, Daniels completed 11 out of his 17 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown pass, while adding seven carries for 69 yards. Marcus Mariota took the reins of Washington's offense following Daniels' injury. Athan Kaliakmanis is the emergency option at quarterback for Washington.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Washington Commanders
DK Metcalf's Fantasy Value Takes Another Hit in Week 2
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Sep 20, 2026, 7:06 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf secured four of his nine targets for 27 yards in a 20-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Metcalf wasn't the only Steeler to struggle on Sunday, but his performance unfortunately stood out for the wrong reasons, as he had multiple drops in the second half. Through two games this season, Metcalf has been the clear favorite target of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Still, he was unable to capitalize on a significant opportunity with Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) sidelined and was out-produced by rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard and third-year pro Roman Wilson. Until the Steelers' offense shows signs of life, Metcalf will be difficult to trust in fantasy lineups. He'll look to get back on track in Week 3 against a surging Cincinnati Bengals defense.--Jorden Hill
Source: ESPN
Mike Evans Suffers Hip Injury on Sunday, Questionable to Return
Andy Smith
Andy Smith
Sep 20, 2026, 6:52 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (hip) is listed as questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Miami Dolphins, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Before exiting, Evans caught all three of his targets for 54 yards. According to Matt Lively of KPIX TV, Evans was seen hobbling on his final play but was not receiving any personal medical attention on the sidelines. Managers should keep a close eye on his status in case he has to miss a longer period of time. With Demarcus Robinson (ankle) also exiting early, managers should expect Deebo Samuel Sr. and George Kittle to draw much of the targets for the remainder of this contest.--Andy Smith
Source: Matt Barrows
Jaylen Warren Gains 77 Yards in Blowout Loss
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Sep 20, 2026, 6:45 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren handled 11 carries for 43 yards and brought in two of his four targets for 34 yards in a 20-3 Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots. While Warren's numbers won't jump off the page, he actually posted the best fantasy performance of any player on the Steelers' offense. Just like in Week 1, Warren shared a near-even split of the backfield with Rico Dowdle (toe) until the latter exited with a toe injury in the third quarter. Through two weeks, Pittsburgh hasn't shown much to get excited about from a fantasy perspective, but Warren has been productive. Fantasy managers will want to monitor Dowdle's status ahead of a Week 3 divisional clash with the Cincinnati Bengals, as Warren's fantasy outlook would receive a notable boost if he takes on an expanded role.--Jorden Hill
Source: ESPN
J.K. Dobbins Questionable to Return on Sunday with Hamstring Injury
Andy Smith
Andy Smith
Sep 20, 2026, 6:45 PM ETDenver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest due to a hamstring injury. The veteran running back was seen walking off the field on his own power but eventually went into the medical tent. Before exiting, Dobbins led the backfield (with RJ Harvey not playing) as he took 10 carries for 36 yards. While he remains on the shelf, managers should expect Jonah Coleman and Tyler Badie to operate as the top options on the depth chart. If he were to miss a lengthy period of time, Coleman would be a top waiver wire target.--Andy Smith
Source: Sam Jane
Aaron Rodgers Struggles in Week 2 Loss
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Sep 20, 2026, 6:23 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 23 of 39 pass attempts for 187 yards and an interception in a 20-3 loss to the New England Patriots. He added five rushing yards on one carry and lost one of his two fumbles. It was an afternoon to forget for the entire Pittsburgh offense, which totaled just 235 yards, while Rodgers was sacked four times for a loss of 43 yards. Although Rodgers' interception wasn't necessarily his fault, as rookie wideout Germie Bernard bobbled the pass into the hands of a defender, the 42-year-old missed on multiple throws throughout the contest. Next week's divisional showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals should present a more favorable matchup, but Cincinnati's defense has been impressive through two weeks. Rodgers remains off the fantasy radar in all single-quarterback leagues.--Jorden Hill
Source: ESPN
Jayden Daniels Carted Off With Arm Injury on Sunday
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 20, 2026, 6:11 PM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (arm) suffered an apparent arm injury in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, and his arm "was bent in a way that an arm should not be bent," according to The Athletic reporter Nicki Jhabvala. Jhabvala said that a cart came onto the field to cart off Daniels. The Washington quarterback was 11-for-17 passing with 96 yards and a passing touchdown before the injury and had seven rushes for 69 yards as well. Daniels missed time in 2025 with a dislocated arm, so this is a very concerning injury. The expectation is that veteran Marcus Mariota will come out under center for Washington at the start of the third quarter in Dallas.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Nicki Jhabvala, The Athletic
Demarcus Robinson Out With An Ankle Injury
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 20, 2026, 6:01 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (ankle) is out for the rest of the team's game against the Miami Dolphins with an ankle injury, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. He was carted off and taken to the locker room. Robinson had three catches and 34 receiving yards in the game prior to suffering the injury. He was the team's leading wide receiver in receiving yardage before exiting the game. Robinson had two catches for 50 yards and a touchdown in San Francisco's Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Rams. With rookie second-rounder De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) out for 10 weeks, San Fran's pass-catching corps is getting dangerously thin only two games into the regular season.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Matt Barrows, The Athletic
Jayden Reed Has Movement In All His Extremities
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 20, 2026, 5:50 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (neck) has movement in all his extremities and will remain in New York overnight, according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, ESPN Packers Insider Rob Demovsky reports. Reed took a hard hit and remained on the field in a scary scene early on in the Packers' 20-17 overtime victory over the New York Jets. Reed did not have the chance to make an impact in the Week 2 game and was carted off the field after his teammates took to a knee around him on the field. It was a scary scene, and the news that he has movement in his extremities is a positive sign after a potentially devastating head injury. Reed had three catches for 20 yards in the team's Week 1 loss to the Vikings.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Rob Demovsky, ESPN
Caleb Williams Seen Walking Under his Own Power In Locker Room
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 20, 2026, 5:40 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) was seen walking under his own power in the locker room with no crutches and maybe a slight limp, according to Adam Jahns, a Bears Insider for CHGO Sports. Williams was carted off the field during the 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings with a non-contact injury. The fact that he was seen walking under his own power is certainly an encouraging early sign on the injury front. Bears head coach Ben Johnson said after the game that Williams' injury was, in fact, to his hamstring and not his knee, which is another encouraging sign. Williams was 15-for-26 passing for 138 yards and an interception prior to leaving the game in the fourth quarter. He added five rushes for 42 yards as the Bears offense struggled against Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and the Vikings defense.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Adam Jahns
Bijan Robinson Underwhelming In Blowout Loss To Panthers
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 20, 2026, 5:25 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson failed to find the end zone in a relatively tame output in the Falcons' blowout loss to the Carolina Panthers. Robinson rushed 16 times for 72 yards and caught two passes for 16 receiving yards but did not score a touchdown as the team struggled in a 34-3 loss to Carolina. The effort for Robinson was disappointing given that he was one of the top two picks in fantasy drafts. The 72 rushing yards are not a terrible output, but the fact that he and the team failed to score a touchdown is a huge letdown, especially against a Panthers defense that allowed 50-plus points in Week 1 to the Chicago Bears. The Falcons are currently playing their third-string quarterback in Cooper Rush, so that definitely hampers the offense. There are early reports that Michael Penix could return for Week 3, so that would help the entire offense, including Robinson's output.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Derwin James Jr. Questionable To Return With Hand Injury
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 20, 2026, 5:16 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. has a hand injury and is questionable to return, according to a report from the team. James suffered the injury in the first half of the Chargers' game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He had two solo tackles before leaving the contest. Los Angeles has given up a 40-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Tre Tucker in the second quarter. James is the veteran leader of the Chargers defense and is good in coverage, an above-average tackler, and menace on occasional blitzes. His loss will be felt by the defense as they look to shut down Cousins and the Raiders' passing attack, as well as the run game with Ashton Jeanty.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Saquon Barkley to Get MRI After Stinger in Week 2
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 20, 2026, 5:11 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (stinger) said he will get an MRI and "know more in the future" after being injured on Sunday in a 24-20 win against the Tennessee Titans, ESPN's Tim McManus reported via the X platform. Barkley left after his first carry of the game and was questionable to return, although he took to the field for the Eagles' first drive of the second half. He ended the day with just four carries for nine yards. Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley led the backfield in Sunday's road tilt in Barkley's absence, with Bigsby recording 13 carries for 33 yards and a touchdown.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Tim McManus
So-So Day For T.J. Hockenson Amid Poor Conditions
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 20, 2026, 5:10 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson finished Sunday with three catches for 29 yards in a 9-3 victory against the Chicago Bears. The Vikings scored a key division victory, but neither side did much in the passing game on a lousy weather day. Minnesota only threw 20 times as it relied upon the ground game, but Hockenson still compiled a decent performance on four targets, finishing second on the team in receiving. The veteran tight end should see an upgrade at quarterback now that starter Kyler Murray (concussion) is on track to return in Week 3 at Tampa Bay. Hockenson has been a steady TE2 so far this season, giving him some continued lineup appeal in deeper formats, especially.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: ESPN
David Njoku Questionable to Return After Being Carted Off the Field
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 20, 2026, 5:02 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end David Njoku (knee) is questionable to return for Sunday's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, the team reported via the X platform. The veteran had to be carted off the field on Sunday and couldn't put weight on his right leg. Njoku had one reception for nine yards before exiting the game in the first half.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Vikings D/ST Leads Way In Low-Scoring Win
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 20, 2026, 5:01 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings' defense and special teams performed well Sunday at Chicago, putting the clamps on what had been the highest-scoring offense in the NFL with a 9-3 victory in which they allowed only a field goal, compiled four sacks, and blocked a field-goal attempt. Fittingly, the Vikings sealed the game with defensive end Dallas Turner's sack of Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent, who relieved the injured Caleb Williams (hamstring). The awful weather conditions were certainly a factor, but the Vikings' defense has now spearheaded victories against back-to-back playoff teams from last season. Minnesota once again figures to be a trustworthy fantasy defense, especially as the schedule gets a bit softer following a challenging start.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: ESPN
Tee Higgins Leads Bengals Pass-Catchers In Houston
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 20, 2026, 4:55 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins caught five passes for 95 yards in the 20-6 win over the Houston Texans on the road. Higgins paced the team in both receiving yards and targets in a big win over a strong Texans defense. While fellow wideout Ja'Marr Chase found the end zone twice, Higgins displayed his ability to keep pace as a top target on this team. Higgins will look to continue being effective next week on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Higgins is in for another tough defensive matchup in Week 3, but he was just able to produce against the Texans defense so fantasy managers should feel confident in starting him. Higgins should be viewed as one of the strongest WR2 options with WR1 upside any given week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Mason Taylor Injures Thumb, Doesn't Get On Stat Sheet in Week 2 Loss
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 20, 2026, 4:53 PM ETNew York Jets tight end Mason Taylor (thumb) exited Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers after sustaining an injury and failing to make it on the stat sheet. The second-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft left Sunday's game late, and it is unclear what play he was injured on. Meanwhile, rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq had two catches for 17 yards in Sunday's effort, and wide receiver Garrett Wilson caught the receiving corps' only passing touchdown of the day. It is unclear whether Taylor will miss any time, though fantasy managers have surely moved on already given his lack of production.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Zack Rosenblatt
Carson Wentz Unremarkable As Bad Weather Impacts Game
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 20, 2026, 4:50 PM ETMinnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz went into game-manager mode during terrible weather conditions on Sunday in Chicago, completing 11 of 20 passes for 143 yards without a touchdown or a turnover in his team's 9-3 win. The veteran backup made a pair of key throws for first downs on Minnesota's last drive, though the Vikings favored the run on a day when neither side scored a touchdown. It was an underwhelming set of circumstances for fantasy managers who started Wentz this week, but he ultimately helped the Vikings win a second straight game to start the season. He's likely headed back to the sideline, as starter Kyler Murray (concussion) is reportedly on track to be ready for Week 3 at Tampa Bay.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: ESPN
Chase Brown Gets 23 Touches In Win
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 20, 2026, 4:45 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown handled 20 carries for 80 yards and three catches for two yards in the 20-6 win over the Houston Texans. Brown was heavily involved in this game on the ground and through the air. His five targets in the contest gave him 25 total opportunities against the Texans. Although he was not able to find the end zone, Brown's volume of opportunities was still elite. Brown will look to find pay dirt next week as he faces the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road. The Steelers are a tough defense to face, but the Bengals offense is also tough for opposing defenses to face. Brown will continue to be a key cog in the Cincinnati offense for as long as he's healthy, so fantasy managers should continue to feel confident in him. Brown should continue to be viewed as a strong RB1 every week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com