Twins Officially Place Joe Ryan on Injured List With Glute Strain
Joe Ryan (glute) on the 15-day injured list with a left-glute strain and recalled right-hander Zebby Matthews, who will start on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move. The Twins initially were saying that Ryan was dealing with right-arm fatigue, but an MRI exam on Thursday showed his glute strain, which was making it difficult for him to repeat his delivery on the mound. It helps explain why he has struggled mightily in his three starts since the All-Star break, allowing 17 runs (16 earned) on 25 hits (seven home runs) while walking two and striking out 10 in 15 1/3 innings of work. Overall, the 30-year-old veteran is 6-8 in 2026 with a 3.65 ERA (3.42 FIP) and 1.14 WHIP with 138 strikeouts and 27 walks in 125 2/3 frames across 23 starts. It's unknown if Ryan might be ready to return from the IL when he's eligible in two weeks, but fantasy managers in all league formats need to keep him stashed for the stretch run.
Source: Minnesota Twins
Source: Minnesota Twins