Nick Pivetta's Rehab Progression Paused
Nick Pivetta (right elbow) will have his rehab progression paused for a few days after experiencing tightness during Tuesday's start with Single-A Lake Elsinore. Pivetta threw just 14 pitches before leaving the mound, although he was able to throw another 20-30 pitches in the bullpen afterward. He did not throw his scheduled bullpen Thursday and will not make his next rehab start on time while the Padres determine whether anything needs to change. The 33-year-old has been out since April with a flexor strain after going 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 16 innings. Pivetta posted a 2.87 ERA and finished sixth in NL Cy Young voting last season. There is no timetable for his next rehab appearance, so fantasy managers will have to keep waiting.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com