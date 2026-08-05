Kevin Durant Targets Team USA Return
Kevin Durant wants to play for Team USA at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, per Evan Sidery. Durant, 37, has already played in the last four Olympics and became the first American men's basketball player to win four gold medals, so a 2028 appearance would add another historic layer to his Team USA resume. He is not fading yet, either, earning All-NBA Second Team honors after averaging 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and shooting 41.3 percent from three for Houston. The Olympic note is not actionable for fantasy, but it reinforces Durant's staying power. He remains an early-round fantasy forward for scoring, threes, and elite percentages, with age and durability as the main risks.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery