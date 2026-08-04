Cavs Delay James Harden Signing
James Harden have a contract agreement in place, but the deal will remain unsigned for now to preserve apron flexibility for another starter, per Evan Sidery. Cleveland has been tied to restricted free-agent forward Peyton Watson in sign-and-trade talks while also staying in the mix for Jonathan Kuminga, so delaying Harden's deal gives the front office more room to maneuver. Harden's return is expected, but fantasy managers should avoid treating it as official until the contract is signed. Once back, the 36-year-old should remain a strong source of assists, points, threes, and free-throw impact next to Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley. Any added wing would likely carry more real-life value than high-end fantasy usage on a loaded Cavs roster.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery