Jose Soriano Traded to Blue Jays
Jose Soriano to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for top infield prospect Arjun Nimmala, outfielder Eddie Micheletti, and right-handed pitcher Angel Rivero. Even though the Blue Jays opted to part ways with veteran right-hander Kevin Gausman on Sunday evening, they are keeping the door open to potentially compete as a Wild Card team in 2026 by adding a piece to their rotation. Soriano has enjoyed a strong season in Los Angeles, logging 123 innings to the tune of a 3.29 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP. His 11.2% walk rate has inflated his ratios but has managed to generate a high-end 31.4% whiff rate with a 24.9% K%. In return, the Blue Jays are sending their No. 2-ranked prospect Nimmala, who currently rises at Double-A, alongside Micheletti and Rivero, who both sit outside the top-30 prospects in their system on MLB Pipeline.
Source: Jeff Passan
Source: Jeff Passan