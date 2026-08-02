Kyle Harrison is Expected to Return Against Pirates
Kyle Harrison (forearm) is expected to return from the 15-day Injured List during their upcoming series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The series begins on Monday and goes through Thursday, but the Brewers haven't said which day Harrison is going to pitch. His lone rehab start was with High-A Wisconsin on Thursday, so a return on Wednesday seems likely. Harrison was struggling a bit before the injury, but has mostly been solid this season. The southpaw deserves to be rostered in most fantasy formats down the stretch of the season.
Source: Todd Rosiak
Source: Todd Rosiak