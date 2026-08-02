Mariners Acquire Catching Prospect Boston Smith From the White Sox
Seranthony Dominguez, and outfielder Nolan Jones from the Chicago White Sox on Saturday in exchange for veteran right-hander Luis Castillo, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. The 23-year-old Smith will immediately become Seattle's No. 14 prospect, per MLB Pipeline. He heads to the American League West after slashing .291/.450/.589 with a 1.038 OPS, 22 home runs, 58 RBI, 10 stolen bases, and 68 runs scored in 79 games across 347 plate appearances with Single-A Kannapolis, High-A Winston-Salem, and Double-A Birmingham this year. Smith was originally drafted in the sixth round by the Washington Nationals out of Wright State University before they sent him to Chicago in the Curtis Mead trade in March. The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder can also play the outfield, and he has an uppercut left-handed swing that takes full advantage of his power to the pull side. Smith is an above-average athlete, but he still needs work on defense, and strikeouts could be an issue as he works his way closer to the big leagues.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan