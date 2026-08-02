Brandyn Garcia Emerging as a Must-Add Saves Source
Brandyn Garcia has emerged as one of his team's better bullpen arms so far this season, recording a 2.10 ERA and 0.80 WHIP with 36 strikeouts, 13 holds, and three saves across 30 innings (36 games). Garcia has logged an impressive 31.9% strikeout rate while posting just a 6.2% walk rate. He also owns a stellar 65.6% ground ball rate and has not allowed a home run yet in 2026. The 26-year-old appears to be establishing himself as the preferred closer in Arizona, as he's notched saves in each of his last two appearances. In leagues where he's not already rostered, Garcia should be a priority waiver wire target for fantasy managers in need of saves.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller