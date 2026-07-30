Shohei Ohtani Out as DH on Thursday With Knee Soreness
Shohei Ohtani (knee) reported soreness in his knee on Thursday, manager Dave Roberts told Maddie Lee of The Los Angeles Times, and the team decided to give him the day off against the Seattle Mariners. Roberts said he's very confident Ohtani will be back in the starting lineup as a hitter for Friday's series opener against the visiting Boston Red Sox. With Ohtani out in Thursday's series finale against Seattle, outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is serving as the DH and will bat seventh against Mariners right-hander Bryan Woo. Ohtani's bothersome left knee has kept him from pitching since facing the San Diego Padres back on July 3, and there's no timetable for him to return to the mound. The Dodgers continue to say that they are being ultra-cautious with the four-time MVP. Ohtani has five home runs in 21 games in July, but he's also hitting just .265 (22-for-83) with eight walks and 21 strikeouts in 92 plate appearances. They may continue to give him days off here and there as he continues to manage his knee injury, with the ultimate goal being to have Ohtani as healthy as possible for the playoffs.
Source: The Los Angeles Times - Maddie Lee
Source: The Los Angeles Times - Maddie Lee