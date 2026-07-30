River Ryan Could be Worth a Late-Season Stash
River Ryan (hamstring) is sidelined by a hamstring injury and is missing time on the injured list at Triple-A Oklahoma City. He was placed on the injured list at the end of June and hasn't pitched since. The 27-year-old right-hander boasts a 65-grade fastball, a 60-grade slider, and a 55-grade cutter and curveball. The stuff is there for the minor league veteran. Should he be able to work past his current injury, he might find his way back in Los Angeles after making his brief MLB debut in 2024. In 36 1/3 innings with Oklahoma City, Ryan has compiled a 3-1 record this season with a 4.46 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 43 strikeouts against just eight walks. That kind of control is a good sign moving forward, and he should be in L.A. this summer if he can demonstrate full health. It could be a good move to stash him now.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball