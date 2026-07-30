Theo Gillen Extends Hit Streak With Two-Homer Game
Theo Gillen extended his 13-game hit streak with a two-homer performance on Wednesday night for Double-A Montgomery and continued his red-hot month of July. In 68 at-bats for Montgomery in July, Gillen has six homers, 22 RBI, 14 runs scored, and seven stolen bases, all while hitting .338. At age 20, Gillen is the top prospect for the Tampa Bay Rays. He's split time between High-A Bowling Green and Montgomery this season and is on a tear at Double-A. Earlier this season at Bowling Green, Gillen was equally impressive with 12 homers and 44 RBI to go with 53 runs scored and 28 stolen bases while hitting .342. Blessed with a 60-grade hit tool and a 60-grade run tool, Gillen is a rare prospect to monitor. But it still might be a bit before he reaches Tampa Bay, as he is just 20 years old.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball