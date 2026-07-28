Isaiah Stevens Waived by Kings
Isaiah Stevens has been waived from his two-way deal, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The move opens a two-way spot for Sacramento, which still has Adam Flagler and Jonathan Mogbo on two-way deals. Stevens, 25, was a standout playmaker for the G League's Stockton Kings last season, averaging 14.5 points on 47.0 percent shooting, 8.6 assists, and 3.4 rebounds, but he managed only three NBA appearances. The undrafted Colorado State product now returns to the open market in search of another opportunity. For fantasy, this is a non-event, as Stevens holds no standard-league value, and the waiver opens no rotation minutes for any Kings player worth rostering.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto