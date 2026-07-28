Nuggets Offer Peyton Watson $70 Million Deal
Peyton Watson has received a five-year, $70 million offer from the Denver Nuggets, per Tony Jones of The Athletic. The offer sits well below Watson's preferred range, as the 23-year-old has been looking to top Christian Braun's five-year, $125 million deal. Watson is also weighing whether to accept his $6.5 million qualifying offer and reach unrestricted free agency in 2027. He is coming off a breakout season, averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 1.1 blocks while shooting 41.1 percent from three. Denver wants to keep him, but the Spencer Jones match pushed the team into the second apron. If Watson stays, he remains an ascending nine-category wing with strong dynasty appeal.
Source: Tony Jones
Source: Tony Jones