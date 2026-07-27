Blake Snell Could Rejoin Dodgers After Wednesday's Rehab Start
Blake Snell (elbow) will make his third minor-league rehab start Wednesday, with the left-hander expected to work four innings or approximately 60 pitches. According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, Los Angeles will evaluate Snell afterward and could activate him during an upcoming stretch of nine consecutive games to keep its six-man rotation on schedule. Snell has allowed one run on three hits while striking out seven and walking one across four innings in his first two appearances for Triple-A Oklahoma City. He progressed from 32 pitches in his rehab debut to 49 pitches over 2 2/3 innings Friday. The 33-year-old underwent a May procedure to remove loose bodies from his left elbow and has made only one start for the Dodgers this season. Another rehab outing remains possible, but fantasy managers should continue stashing Snell while awaiting Wednesday's results.
Source: Katie Woo
Source: Katie Woo