Nuggets Match Offer Sheet to Retain Spencer Jones
Spencer Jones, keeping the restricted free agent, per Shams Charania of ESPN. Denver prioritized retaining the homegrown wing it signed as an undrafted rookie in 2024, even though the match carries a steep tax and apron cost. Jones carved out a rotation role last season, starting 37 games and shooting 39.6 percent from three, then shot an NBA-best 69.2 percent from deep in a small playoff sample. Back in Denver in a modest role, he stays a 3-and-D wing with deep league appeal for his shooting, but his low scoring volume caps his standard league value.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania