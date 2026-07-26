Maxi Kleber Draws Hapoel Tel Aviv Interest
Maxi Kleber is reportedly a target for Hapoel Tel Aviv, per Eurohoops, as the German veteran weighs a return to Europe. The 34-year-old stretch big made 483 NBA appearances over nine seasons, mostly with the Dallas Mavericks before the Luka Doncic trade sent him to the Lakers. Injuries derailed his final Lakers season, limiting him to 43 games at 2.0 points and 2.0 rebounds while he shot 23.1 percent from three. The Lakers renounced his free-agent rights this month and are not expected to bring him back. A EuroLeague move would take Kleber off the NBA board, though he already offered no fantasy value last season.
Source: Eurohoops
Source: Eurohoops