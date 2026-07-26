Shea Langeliers has Torn Meniscus, Could Miss Rest of the Season
Shea Langeliers (knee) could miss the rest of the 2026 season after suffering a torn meniscus in his right knee, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. The 28-year-old will decide whether he will have surgery to fix his torn meniscus. Regardless of Langeliers' decision on surgery, it will likely end any trade talks around a player who is considered one of the best catchers in baseball. The A's weren't planning to trade him before the Aug. 3 deadline, but multiple teams had hoped the A's stance would soften on Langeliers. If his season is over, Langeliers will finish with a .263/.332/.497 slash line with 23 home runs and 51 RBI in 93 games. Not only does he bring high-end power to the weak catching position in fantasy, but Langeliers is one of the top defensive backstops in the league, catching 11 runners this season on 35 stolen-base attempts. He was on pace to become just the third catcher in big-league history with three straight seasons of at least 29 home runs. Jonah Heim, who will take over catching duties in Sacramento, is now a prime waiver pickup in two-catcher fantasy leagues.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan