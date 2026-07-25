Ralphy Velazquez's Triple-A Production Slowing in July
Ralphy Velazquez is an ideal fantasy prospect due to his 60-grade power and 50-grade hit tool. Between Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus, Velazquez has had a nice age-21 season, but he has slowed down a bit statistically at Columbus in July. In 53 July at-bats, Velazquez is hitting .208 with two homers, eight RBI, and a .333 on-base percentage. All in all, between Double and Triple-A this season, Velazquez has 11 homers and 48 RBI while hitting .282 with 45 runs scored and a .378 on-base percentage. The left-handed hitting first baseman/outfielder was a former first-round pick by the Guardians in 2023, but might be looking at finishing this season in the minors. A premium dynasty prospect, Velazquez might be looking at 2027 as his time for a big league debut.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball