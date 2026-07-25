Hector Rodriguez Would Be Impact Addition to Cincinnati Reds
Hector Rodriguez has surprised a bit with his consistent power in his age 22 season at Triple-A Louisville. Rodriguez has tallied 24 homers in 374 at bats with 62 RBI, 68 runs scored, and a .275 batting average. Given 45-grade power by scouts, Rodriguez has surpassed expectations with his power this season. He is now the No. 3 prospect in the Reds' system. The Dominican Republic native could be a late season addition to the Reds in the outfield. The left-handed hitting bat could add some pop to the Cincinnati outfield and with Blake Dunn currently on the injured list there could be an opening for Rodriguez at the big-league level. Rodriguez should produce solid numbers if promoted and would be a good addition to fantasy teams over the second half of the season.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball