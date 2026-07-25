Zac Veen has Appeal as a Potential Five-Category Contributor
Zac Veen has had quite the consistent 2026 season at Triple-A Albuquerque, and that could result in some time up with Colorado in the second half of the season. In 333 at-bats at Albuquerque, Veen is hitting .312 with 16 homers and 63 RBI to go with 62 runs scored and 15 stolen bases. The No. 7 overall prospect for the Rockies, Veen is producing in his age-24 season, and it might be the perfect time for a call-up to the big leagues. The left-handed hitting outfielder has a 50-grade hit tool with 45-grade power and a 55-grade run tool. So Veen does not have the tools of a prolific big league home run hitter, but his speed should make him a five-tool prospect. A call-up to Colorado and the chance to play his home games at Coors Field would make Veen immediately attractive for fantasy purposes. Now might be the time to add Veen to fantasy rosters in anticipation of potential time in Colorado this season.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball