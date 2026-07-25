Nick Pivetta Faces Live Hitters
Nick Pivetta (forearm) threw to live batters on Friday, marking a significant step forward in his recovery from a right flexor strain. The 33-year-old threw 20 pitches during the planned session, and if all goes well, the Padres expect him to face live hitters again next week. Sidelined since the middle of April, Pivetta has had little opportunity to make an impact in fantasy. With just 16.0 innings pitched, the mid-round fantasy pick has been unable to provide a return on the investment fantasy managers made during draft season. With this latest step forward, the hope is that he can begin a rehab assignment after a few more successful live batting practice sessions. If all goes well, he has a chance to return for the final month of the regular season.
Source: Dennis Lin
Source: Dennis Lin