Jeremiyah Love May Not be Guaranteed a Full-Time Role
Jeremiyah Love and free-agent pickup Tyler Allgeier, it will be tough to predict how the backfield touches will shake out to begin the 2026 season. Donnie Druin of Sports Illustrated writes that it doesn't feel as though the Cardinals "will fully name one ball-carrier as a labeled starter." The Cardinals' backfield is going to look much different this year in new head coach Mike LaFleur's offense after both James Conner (ankle, foot) and Trey Benson (knee) suffered season-ending injuries early in 2025. Both Conner and Benson are still around, and although they figure to be No. 3 and No. 4 in the pecking order, their presence might be another reason not to go all in on Love, the third overall pick in April, as a true RB1 in 2026 in his first year in the NFL. It's hard to ignore the 21-year-old's production in his final two seasons at Notre Dame, though, as he went over 1,100 yards in both seasons with 35 total rushing touchdowns and five receiving TDs in 28 games. Love is the total package as an explosive runner with soft hands. He should have the upper hand for touches over Allgeier based on his draft capital alone, but Allgeier could continue to vulture TDs, much like he did in Atlanta. RotoBaller has Love ranked as the No. 13 overall fantasy RB for 2026.
Source: Sports Illustrated - Donnie Druin
Source: Sports Illustrated - Donnie Druin