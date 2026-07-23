Lakers Shopping Jarred Vanderbilt
Jarred Vanderbilt is being shopped as a salary-matching piece, with the Lakers looking for a third team to absorb his and Dalton Knecht's contracts to unlock a Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade, per Evan Sidery. Vanderbilt is owed $12.4 million next season and holds a $13.3 million player option for 2027-28, making him difficult to route directly to Atlanta in a Kuminga framework. For fantasy, the takeaway is bleak either way. Vanderbilt is an elite defender but an offensive non-factor, averaging 4.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 0.8 steals on 29.3 percent three-point shooting last season, and durability has long been a concern. He holds no standard-league value. A move to a rebuilder could give him minutes and deep-league steals-and-boards utility, but on the Lakers, he remains a specialist off the fantasy radar.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery