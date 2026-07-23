Nikola Vucevic Isn't Planning to Retire After Next Season
Nikola Vucevic does not plan to make 2026-27 his final NBA season, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, citing the Magic's win-now direction under new coach Sean Sweeney, his history with the franchise, and family reasons for returning on a one-year deal. The 35-year-old, who turns 36 in October, retired from international play but still expects to keep going in the NBA. He averaged 15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 36.9 percent from three last season. In Orlando, though, he projects as the backup behind entrenched starter Wendell Carter Jr. and will likely split those reserve minutes with Goga Bitadze. That caps his fantasy ceiling: his scoring gives him streaming value in deeper formats, but the timeshare keeps him off standard-league radars unless Carter misses time, at which point he becomes genuinely useful.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto