Joey Logano Dominates at North Wilkesboro for First 2026 Victory

Jul 20, 2026, 11:32 AM ET
Joey Logano dominated the Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday, leading 323 of 450 laps. The No. 22 Ford driver from Team Penske began the race from 11th position, but quickly showed that he had plenty of speed from the beginning as he moved up to third by the end of the first stage, scoring eight stage points. In the second stage, Logano gained the lead by passing Shane Van Gisbergen on lap 113. Logano went on to dominate the rest of the second stage without much competition. In the final stage, Logano was untouchable, with Denny Hamlin being his only real competitor who kept up with him in speed. Outside of pit stops, Logano never gave up the lead and went on to earn his first victory of the 2026 season. With the 38th win of his Cup career, Logano is now 15th in the regular-season standings and 49 points ahead of the cutoff for The Chase.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: NASCAR.com