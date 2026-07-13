Last-Lap Penalty Negates Bubba Wallace's Strong Finish at Atlanta

Jul 13, 2026, 12:44 PM ET
Bubba Wallace was one of the top contenders for the win in the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway. Wallace began the race from the 22nd position and quickly climbed through the field early in the first stage and challenged for a top-5 running position, but faded back to 10th by the end of the first stage for one stage point earned. In the second stage, Wallace continued to run well and even traded the lead back and forth with Ryan Blaney several times. However, on the last lap of the second stage, he spun off turn four thanks to contact with Ty Gibbs and missed out on further stage points. Wallace did not receive any damage and spent the final stage recovering from his spin to get back into the top 10. Thanks to a faster car than most and some pit strategies, Wallace returned to the top 10 and became one of the main contenders for the win. When the race went into overtime, Wallace pushed Blaney to the lead and looked to contend for the win on the final lap, but he moved too far down the track past the yellow line and had a penalty after the race finished. As a result, Wallace placed 29th instead of second. After 20 races completed this season, Wallace is now 13th in the regular season standings with six races to go before The Chase begins.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: NASCAR.com