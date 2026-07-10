Brewers-Pirates Rained Out on Friday
Brandon Sproat was scheduled to take the hill for the Brew Crew on Friday night, with Pirates right-hander Braxton Ashcraft opposing him. Both pitchers are expected to be pushed to one of the games during the twin bill on Saturday. Sproat is sporting an ERA over 5.00 on the season in his first year in Milwaukee, but he has tightened things up lately and has a 3.30 ERA (3.81 FIP) with 32 strikeouts, 10 walks, and two wins in his last six starts covering 30 innings pitched. Ashcraft, meanwhile, has a 9-3 record in his second season in the majors with a 3.24 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 122:25 K:BB in 108 1/3 frames and 18 starts. He'll be going for his fifth straight win heading into the All-Star break next week, but it'll be a stiff test against the Brewers.
Source: Milwaukee Brewers
Source: Milwaukee Brewers