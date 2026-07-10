Benoit Saint Denis Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Source: UFC
Jul 10, 2026, 2:43 PM ETBenoit Saint Denis will look to extend his win streak when he faces off against former interim title challenger Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event of UFC 329. Saint Denis was last seen in action in February at UFC 325, where he extended his win streak by defeating Dan Hooker via second-round TKO. He is currently on a four-fight winning streak. DraftKings sees Saint Denis as the favorite with a salary of $8,500.--Alen Kurbasic
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