J.K. Dobbins Better for Redraft Than Rebuilds
J.K. Dobbins (foot) is easier to trust as a 2026 redraft pick than as a long-term dynasty hold. Dobbins looked good when available last season, rushing for 772 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games while averaging 5.0 yards per carry. Denver then brought him back on a two-year deal, so there is still a real early-down path in Sean Payton's offense. The problem is how much managers can actually count on. Dobbins is 27, missed the final seven regular-season games with the foot injury, and the Broncos have added real competition around him. RJ Harvey was a second-round pick in 2025, and fourth-round rookie Jonah Coleman has already been framed as part of a possible three-headed run game. RotoBaller has Dobbins priced around RB30-RB31, which is fair for the risk. He can help redraft managers and dynasty contenders, but rebuilders should sell if another manager is buying a full rebound.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller