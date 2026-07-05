Chris Buescher Qualifies Third at Chicagoland

Jul 5, 2026, 3:51 PM ET
The Roush-Fenway Keselowski Racing Fords brought some good speed to Chicagoland Speedway this weekend, and it was apparent in qualifying, with Chris Buescher leading the way with a third-place effort. His teammate and team owner, Brad Keselowski, was fourth-fastest, so that was a good run for that team as well. As far as race expectations, there's no reason to think that Buescher won't be able to compete for a top-10 finish in the eero 400 on Sunday. The No. 17 Ford has been stout on this track type this season, with finishes of sixth at Las Vegas, ninth at Darlington, 10th at Kansas, and fifth at Texas. Buescher also had the eighth-best 10-lap average during practice on Friday, showing that the No. 17 Ford has good long-run speed for the race on Sunday night. --Jordan McAbeeSource: Jayski