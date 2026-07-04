Andrew Nembhard Backs Up SGA With 23 Points for Canada
Andrew Nembhard backed up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 23 points, four rebounds, and four assists in Canada's 110-84 rout of Puerto Rico in the 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifiers. It capped a strong showing for a player coming off the best season of his career. With Tyrese Haliburton sidelined all of 2025-26, Nembhard slid into the lead-guard role and posted career highs of 16.9 points and 7.7 assists over 57 games. Here's the fantasy catch, though: that breakout was largely a product of opportunity. Haliburton is expected back next season, which reclaims the primary ball-handling duties and shrinks Nembhard toward the secondary role he filled before, when he averaged closer to 10.0 points and 5.0 assists. There may be an early-season window while Haliburton ramps up from the Achilles, but don't pay 2025-26 prices. His value fades the moment the offense runs back through Haliburton.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA