Malik Nabers has "Looked Great," Expected to be Ready for Week 1
Malik Nabers (knee) has "looked great," and the team thinks he's "gonna be ready to go for Week 1." Nabers was not in uniform for the team's preseason opener on Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings, but he took part in team drills on Monday for the first time in training camp as he continues to recover from a torn ACL and meniscus in his knee in Week 4 of last season. There has been a lot of uncertainty this offseason as to whether the 23-year-old former first-rounder will be ready for the start of the 2026 regular season, but it's beginning to look more likely that Nabers will be in uniform for the season opener in early September, barring a setback. The former sixth overall pick from LSU proved in his rookie campaign that he's a high-end WR1 talent, catching 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games. There is obviously more risk involved, but Nabers is trending up as at least a low-end WR1 pick in upcoming fantasy football drafts.
Source: The Bergen Record - Art Stapleton
Source: The Bergen Record - Art Stapleton