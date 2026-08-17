DeVonta Smith Appears to be Practicing on Monday
DeVonta Smith (hamstring) appears to be practicing in some capacity in training camp on Monday, according to Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Smith has not practiced with the rest of the team since Aug. 4 due to a hamstring injury, but he got in a workout before the team's preseason opener on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens and appears to be ramping up. As long as the 27-year-old doesn't have any kind of setback with his hamstring, he doesn't seem to be in any danger of missing the Week 1 regular-season opener in September. It's unclear if Smith will be a candidate to play in the second preseason game this Saturday against the New England Patriots. With Pro Bowler A.J. Brown no longer in the picture in Philly, Smith will have the most upside of his career as he enters his sixth season in the NFL. He has already accumulated over 5,000 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns in 80 regular-season games, and with a larger target share coming in 2026, Smith has been boosted to a low-end WR1/high-end WR2 for fantasy purposes.
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Olivia Reiner
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Olivia Reiner