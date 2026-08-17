Rhamondre Stevenson Sees First-Team Reps in Red Zone
Rhamondre Stevenson who led off all periods with the first-team offense. Second-year player TreVeyon Henderson, who actually led the Patriots in red zone carries as a rookie, rotated in, and both backs took carries behind fullback Reggie Gilliam. Stevenson and Henderson each scored five rushing touchdowns from within the ten-yard line in 2025, and they project to see another fairly even split, though they could both see their efficiency rise in that area of the field with Gilliam ahead of them. Stevenson is RotoBaller's RB26 and a player who should add significant value from the middle rounds of drafts with his underrated work in the receiving game and his share of high-value touches near the goal line.
Source: Andrew Callahan
Source: Andrew Callahan