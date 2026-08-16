Colts Hint at Keeping Anthony Richardson Sr.
Anthony Richardson Sr. appears increasingly likely to remain with the team for the 2026 season, despite the fact that he recently requested a trade. According to Stephen Holder of ESPN.com, Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds hinted that the former first-round pick will remain in Indianapolis to provide the team with depth. "We want to have three [quarterbacks] that can play," Dodds said. "So, if [ Richardson] is one of them, he's going to be here. ... Look at last year. You never know." Dodds, of course, was referencing the injury to Daniel Jones (Achilles) last season that required the Colts to play Philip Rivers and Riley Leonard. After Jones went down, the Colts dropped from 8-4 to 8-9. They lost five in a row, falling out of a playoff spot. Richardson has not lived up to expectations since entering the league, but he's arguably still capable of playing mediocre football to keep the Colts' playoff hopes alive in the event that Jones suffers another significant injury in 2026.
Source: Stephen Holder
Source: Stephen Holder