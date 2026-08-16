Can Jack Bech Remain Involved Despite Raiders' Wide Receiver Additions?
Jack Bech seems like a natural fit for a Year 2 breakout, but the team's offseason moves could serve as an obstacle in his development. There are no flashy names in Vegas' receiver room, but the Raiders deliberately signed both Jalen Nailor and Noah Brown. Both receivers are veterans in the NFL, and they have the ability to serve as dependable (albeit not very flashy) targets for Kirk Cousins and, eventually, Fernando Mendoza. Although Bech might have more long-term upside than Nailor and Brown, he's not exactly a proven veteran target who can form a rapport with Cousins and Mendoza right away, so it would be tough to justify drafting him in redraft leagues. In addition to Nailor and Brown, he faces competition for targets from Tre Tucker and Dont'e Thornton. At this point, Bech is avoidable in most redraft leagues, but we would continue to stash him on the back end of dynasty rosters, as he still represents a key part of the Raiders' offense long-term.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller