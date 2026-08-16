Emanuel Wilson Dealing with Hamstring Injury
Emanuel Wilson (hamstring) did not play in the team's preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday. His absence was likely caused by a hamstring injury that he suffered in a scrimmage during practice on Tuesday. The good news is that head coach Mike Macdonald said Wilson's injury "is a short-term thing," so we should see him back on the field relatively soon. Prior to the hamstring ailment, the 27-year-old had been running with the first-team offense. Zach Charbonnet (knee) continues to recover from an ACL tear, so Wilson projects to start at running back when the Seahawks take the field in Week 1 of the regular season against the New England Patriots. As long as Charbonnet is sidelined, Wilson ranks as a low-end RB2 or high-end RB3 in fantasy football.
Source: Gregg Bell
Source: Gregg Bell