Aug 16, 2026, 4:43 PM ET
Retired defensive tackle Aaron Donald worked out for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, according to the NFL's transaction log (via Mike Garafolo of NFL.com). Donald, who is retired, previously worked out for the Rams on August 5 to see how he felt with pads on. It's unclear exactly why the Rams brought him for a second workout less than two weeks later, but there's evidently strong mutual interest in a reunion between the two sides. Donald spent his entire NFL career with the Rams from 2014 to 2023. He made the Pro Bowl in each of his 10 seasons, was an eight-time First Team All-Pro, won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2014, and took home Defensive Player of the Year honors three different times. He still had a lot left in the tank when he retired after the 2023 season, during which he amassed 53 tackles, eight sacks, 23 quarterback hits, and 16 tackles for a loss. Despite taking two years off, we'd imagine Donald is still capable of playing quality football as a starting defensive tackle for the Super Bowl-hopeful Rams. It will be interesting to see if a deal comes to fruition in the coming days, especially now that the 35-year-old has worked out for his old team twice.--Andersen PickardSource: Mike Garafolo