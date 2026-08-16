Carter Bryant Reflects on Rough NBA Welcome
Carter Bryant opened up about a humbling rookie introduction during a recent appearance on the Road Trippin' Show. The 2025 No. 14 pick recalled getting tested early by Devin Vassell in a shooting workout, then struggling with Kelly Olynyk's footwork and veteran tricks in the post. Bryant still worked into San Antonio's rotation as a rookie, appearing in 71 regular-season games while averaging 4.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 11.5 minutes. He is not a redraft target yet, but his defensive profile and late-season minutes bump make him more interesting as a long-range stash if the Spurs expand his role.
Source: Sportando
Source: Sportando