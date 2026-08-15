Bills Not Worried About DJ Moore's Injury
DJ Moore (lower leg) is "good" following his injury scare during Saturday's preseason win over the Carolina Panthers, according to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic. Moore sustained a lower leg injury during his last catch in the first quarter of Saturday's preseason opener. According to Buscaglia, Moore will be further evaluated, but the Bills don't seem to be too worried. The 29-year-old looked impressive, finishing with three catches on four targets for 61 yards, averaging 20.3 yards per reception. Keon Coleman also picked up an injury on Saturday but is expected to be fine. Moore is set to be Buffalo's WR1 and star quarterback Josh Allen''s No. 1 target after Buffalo acquired him from the Bears during the offseason. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor the situation, but it appears Moore avoided a severe injury.
Source: Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic
Source: Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic