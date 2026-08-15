Malachi Fields a Lone Bright Spot in Preseason Loss to Vikings
Malachi Fields hauled in all three targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in the team's 13-10 preseason loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Fields was a factor on the first-team offense and earned more trust from quarterback Jaxson Dart, who threw him a 50/50 ball in the back of the end zone, which Fields came down with. The third-round pick played nine of 16 snaps with the first-team offense, while veterans Darnell Mooney (12) and Darius Slayton (12) each played more snaps. With star receiver Malik Nabers (knee) inactive for their preseason opener, all three receivers likely played more than they would have if Nabers had been on the field. However, Fields' production and highlight-reel touchdown from Dart were a bright spot amid the Giants' ugly offensive output.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN