Teoscar Hernandez Could Losing Playing Time Amid Offensive Struggles
Teoscar Hernandez could lose playing time going forward due to his ongoing offensive struggles, especially against right-handed pitchers. Manager Dave Roberts is known for letting his veteran players swing their way out of slumps, but it was notable when Hernandez was pinch-hit for in Sunday's loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Roberts did it again in the sixth inning on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, and Woo suggests that the skipper will likely sit Hernandez against righty starters for the near future, with utility man Tommy Edman the most logical candidate to take over the majority of the reps in left field. "Since he's come back (from the IL), versus right just hasn't been to his standard, our standard," Roberts said of Hernandez. He was hitting .276 with a .348 on-base percentage before his Grade 1 hamstring strain at the end of May, but entering play on Wednesday, Hernandez was slashing .209/.258/.357 since returning from the injured list.
Source: The Athletic - Katie Woo
Source: The Athletic - Katie Woo