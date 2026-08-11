Stephen Curry Expected to Finish His Career in Golden State
Stephen Curry is entering the final season of his contract, but general manager Mike Dunleavy expects him to finish his career with the franchise. "He really, really wants to win, and he wants to finish his career as a Warrior," Dunleavy said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Curry becomes eligible on Aug. 29 for a two-year extension worth up to $136.7 million, and both sides appear motivated to continue the partnership. The 38-year-old was limited to 43 games last season by knee and other injuries, but still averaged 26.6 points, 4.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 4.4 threes in 30.9 minutes. Curry remains an elite per-game fantasy option, though availability is the clear draft-day risk.
Source: Danny Emerman
Source: Danny Emerman